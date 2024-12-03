Hailey Kilgore and More Join Hadestown on Broadway

Producers Mara Isaacs, Dale Franzen, Hunter Arnold, and Tom Kirdahy announced that Tony nominee Hailey Kilgore, Carlos Valdes, and Tom Hewitt will join the cast of the Tony- and Grammy Award-winning Best Musical Hadestown on Broadway at the Walter Kerr Theatre beginning Tuesday, January 14.

Kilgore (Once on This Island) will take over the role of Eurydice. Valdes (The Flash) will play Orpheus. Hewitt (Chicago) will rejoin the company as Hades. They will succeed Maia Reficco, Jordan Fisher, and Phillip Boykin, who will all play their final performance in the production on January 12.

Hadestown currently stars Jordan Fisher as Orpheus, Lillias White as Hermes, Phillip Boykin as Hades, Maia Reficco as Eurydice, and Allison Russell as Persephone. They are joined by Shea Renee, Jessie Shelton, and Brit West as the Fates. The chorus of Workers is played by Emily Afton, Malcolm Armwood, Timothy H. Lee, Alex Puette, and Grace Yoo. The cast includes swings Sojourner Brown, Brandon Cameron, KC Dela Cruz, Tara Jackson, Max Kumangai, and Tanner Ray Wilson.