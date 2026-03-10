Dancing With the Stars Duo Whitney Leavitt and Mark Ballas to Reunite in Chicago on Broadway

Leavitt is currently playing Roxie Hart, and Ballas will join the cast as Billy Flynn.

Dancing With the Stars three-time champion and Emmy-nominated choreographer Mark Ballas will join the Broadway company of the Tony Award-winning musical Chicago as Billy Flynn for a four-week limited engagement April 6-May 3 at the Ambassador Theatre.

Ballas will reunite with Dancing With the Stars semifinalist partner Whitney Leavitt, who extends her run as Roxie Hart through May 3. Leavitt joined Chicago on February 2.

Chicago, the longest-running American musical in Broadway history, is written by Fred Ebb (lyrics and book), Bob Fosse (book), and John Kander (music), directed by Tony Award winner Walter Bobbie, and choreographed by Tony Award winner Ann Reinking.

In addition to Leavitt, the current cast features Sophie Carmen-Jones as Velma Kelly, Max von Essen as Billy Flynn, Jacqueline B. Arnold as Matron “Mama” Morton, Greg Hildreth as Amos Hart, and M. Kilgore as Mary Sunshine. The cast also includes Tia Altinay, Zach Bravo, Austin Dunn, Jennifer Dunne, Jessica Ernest, John Michael Fiumara, Danielle Marie Gonzalez, Chelsea James, Christopher Kelley, James T. Lane, Marty Lawson, Joseph London, Kristen Faith Oei, Denny Paschall, Mariah Reives, Sean Samuels, Samantha Sturm, and Jeff Sullivan.