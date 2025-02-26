Rajesh Bose and more will star in the Classic Stage Company, NAATCO, and Transport Group production.

Classic Stage Company (CSC), the National Asian American Theatre Company (NAATCO), and Transport Group (TG) have announced casting for their co-production of William Inge’s Bus Stop, directed by Jack Cummings III, Transport Group’s co-founder and artistic director. Bus Stop runs May 8-June 8, with an opening night set for May 18, at CSC’s Lynn F. Angelson Theater.

The cast for Bus Stop includes Delphi Borich (Into the Woods) as Elma, Rajesh Bose (Life of Pi) as Dr. Lyman, Cindy Cheung (The Antiquities) as Grace, David Lee Huynh (The Trial of the Catonsville Nine) as Will, Dorcas Leung (Miss Saigon) as Cherie, Michael Hsu Rosen (The Sex Lives of College Girls) as Bo, David Shih (Gnit) as Carl, and Moses Villarama (Cambodian Rock Band) as Virgil.

The creative team includes scenic designer Peiyi Wong, costume designer Mariko Ohigashi, and lighting designer R. Lee Kennedy.

This production of Bus Stop will be the first to feature an all-Asian American cast. In William Inge’s 1955 play, a bus is forced to take shelter from stormy weather outside on a snowy night in Kansas and a mismatched group of dreamers and cowboys, waitresses and outcasts find unexpected warmth in one another.