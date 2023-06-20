Courtney Reed to Play Satine in Moulin Rouge! on Broadway

Courtney Reed is slated to take over the role of Satine in the Broadway production of Moulin Rouge! The Musical starting August 1. She will join the Broadway company directly from the North American tour, in which she has been playing Satine since it began in March 2022. She was last seen on Broadway in 2019 in the role of Princess Jasmine in Disney’s Aladdin.

Reed takes over from Joanna “JoJo” Levesque, who will play her final performance as Satine on Sunday, July 30. Derek Klena, who is currently playing Christian, will also exit the production on that day. The next Christian has not yet been announced.

In addition to Levesque and Klena, the current Broadway cast includes Eric Anderson as Harold Zidler, André Ward as Toulouse-Lautrec, David Harris as the Duke of Monroth, Ricky Rojas as Santiago and Sophie Carmen-Jones as Nini. Oyoyo Joi is the Satine alternate.

The ensemble includes Jacqueline B. Arnold, Tasia Jungbauer, David Merino, Sarah Bowden, Maya Bowles, Cameron Burke, Patrick Clanton, Raúl Contreras, Alexander Gil Cruz, Bobby Daye, Taurean Everett, Aaron C. Finley, Stephen Hernandez, Bahiyah Hibah, Heather Makalani, Nick Martinez, Kara Menendez, Kaitlin Mesh, Kelsey Orem, Dylan Paul, Clay Rice-Thomson, Amy Quanbeck, Brandon Stonestreet, Alec Varcas, Cole Wachman, Bria Jené Williams, and Ricardo Zayas.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical is directed by Alex Timbers, written by John Logan, choreographed by Sonya Tayeh, and has music supervision, orchestrations, and arrangements by Justin Levine. It is based on the beloved film by Baz Luhrmann and is the recipient of 10 Tony Awards.

