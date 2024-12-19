Conrad Ricamora, James Scully to Depart Oh, Mary!; New Casting Set

New stars will join Betty Gilpin, who takes on the title role.

New casting has been announced for the Broadway production of Cole Escola’s Oh, Mary!

In addition to Betty Gilpin, who will play Mary Todd Lincoln beginning January 21, Phillip James Brannon and Chris Renfro will also join the company that day, in the roles of Mary’s Husband and Mary’s Teacher. Brannon and Renfro take over for Conrad Ricamora and James Scully. Bianca Leigh and Tony Macht round out the principal cast.

A historically dubious wartime comedy, Oh, Mary! is about bored alcoholic housewife Mary Todd Lincoln, who pines for the cabaret stage but is constantly undermined by her homosexual husband, who just happens to be the President of the United States.

Oh, Mary! had its world-premiere opening in February at the Lucille Lortel Theatre, where it quickly became the must-have ticket of the off-Broadway season. It transferred to the Lyceum over the summer. TheaterMania’s critic has called it “the funniest comedy on Broadway.”

Peter Smith, Hannah Solow, and Martin Landry completing the company. The production is directed by Sam Pinkleton.