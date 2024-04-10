Conrad Ricamora, Chip Zien, Adam Chanler-Berat, and More Join Titanic

New York City Center announced complete principal casting for Encores! Titanic, the final production of the 30th Encores! series. Featuring music and lyrics by Maury Yeston and book by Peter Stone, Titanic will run June 11-June 23. The performance on Sunday, June 16, has been rescheduled for Tuesday, June 11, to allow artists and audiences to celebrate the 77th Annual Tony Awards.

Shereen Ahmed as Kate Murphey, Ashley Blanchet as Kate Mullins, Adam Chanler-Berat (Next to Normal) as First Officer Murdoch, Andrew Durand (Dead Outlaw) as Jim Farrell, Alex Joseph Grayson (Parade) as Harold Bride, Jo Lampert as Bellboy, Conrad Ricamora (Here Lies Love) as Thomas Andrews, Nathan Salstone as Fredrick Fleet, A.J. Shively (Paradise Square) as Charles Clarke, and Chip Zien (Into the Woods) as Isador Straus join previously announced Chuck Cooper as Captain E.J. Smith, Eddie Cooper as Henry Etches, Drew Gehling as Edgar Beane, Ramin Karimloo as Frederick Barrett, Emilie Kouatchou as Caroline Neville, Judy Kuhn as Ida Straus, Bonnie Milligan as Alice Beane, Brandon Uranowtiz as J. Bruce Ismay, and Samantha Williams as Kate McGowan.

Rob Berman will lead the Encores! orchestra as guest music director for the production directed by Anne Kauffman with choreography by Danny Mefford.