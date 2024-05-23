Comedian Russell Peters Makes Shakespeare Debut in A Midsummer Night’s Dream

The Classical Theatre of Harlem production in Marcus Garvey Park is free and open to the public

The Classical Theatre of Harlem (CTH) has announced its upcoming production, William Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream, running July 6-28 at the Richard Rodgers Amphitheatre in Marcus Garvey Park.

Set against the backdrop of the Harlem Renaissance and directed by Carl Cofield, this free outdoor production will star comedian Russell Peters as Nick Bottom. Having sold-out arenas around the world, including MSG and Barclays Center, this performance will mark Peters’ stage and Shakespearean debut. The full cast will be announced later this spring. This production was made possible by the support of Wendell Pierce.

CTH is dedicating its 25th season to longtime trustee Andre Braugher. The 2024-25 season will also continue to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Harlem Renaissance.