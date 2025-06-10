CNN's Live Presentation of Good Night, and Good Luck Reached 7.34 Million Viewers

It was the first time a live Broadway play had been broadcast around the world.

On Saturday June 7, the Tony-nominated Broadway play Good Night, and Good Luck was broadcast and televised around the world, a first for a Broadway play.

CNN’s special presentation of the play by George Clooney and Grant Heslov reached a combined 7.34 million total viewers on CNN US television, CNN International, and streaming audiences on Max and CNN.com. Of those viewers, 5.64 million people were in the United States, and 1.7 million were international.

Good Night, and Good Luck was the No. 1 program on cable television in the US that day, with 2 million people watching on CNN Television. On CNN.com, peak concurrent digital viewing was 67.1K viewers at 8:33 pm during the closing monologue of the performance.

Good Night, and Good Luck played its final performance at the Winter Garden Theatre on June 8.