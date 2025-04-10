Christine Dwyer and Matt DeAngelis to Star in NSMT Waitress

Bill Hanney’s North Shore Music Theatre (NSMT) announced that Christine Dwyer (Wicked) and Matt DeAngelis (Hair) will play Jenna and Earl in the upcoming production of Waitress running June 3-15. Full casting and production information will be announced in May.

Married couple Dwyer and DeAngelis grew up minutes from each other in Boston’s North Shore without ever knowing each other until they started crossing paths professionally in NYC. Married since 2018, they have toured together in Waitress and co-own and operate the Working Studio, teaching contemporary techniques to the new generation of musical theater.

Featuring a score by Sara Bareilles and a book by Jessie Nelson, adapted from the film by Adrienne Shelly, Waitress follows Jenna, a talented pie-maker with big dreams but trapped in a troubled marriage while working at a small-town diner.

DeAngelis is also the founder of the annual concert Janice Jam: Broadway for Breast Cancer, honoring the memory of his mother, who died in 2022, and raising funds for metastatic breast cancer research. Dwyer is among the performers at the event, to be held Monday, May 5 at Sony Hall in New York City.