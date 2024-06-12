Chris Perfetti to Star in Open Throat at Little Island

Little Island’s Open Throat, a theatrical adaptation of the award-winning novella of the same name by Henry Hoke, will star Abbott Elementary‘s Chris Perfetti and Lortel Award nominee Jo Lampert (Joan of Arc: Into the Fire). Adapted by Hoke and directed by Caitlin Ryan O’Connell, the production will run July 10-14.

Through the story of a queer and dangerously hungry mountain lion living in the drought-devastated land under the Hollywood sign, Open Throat explores identity, inequality, and our most predatory impulses.

At each performance, Perfetti, Lampert, and Calvin Leon Smith (Fat Ham) will split the role of the mountain lion. The trio will be joined by Marinda Anderson (Merry Me), Alex Hernandez (Unreal), Layla Khoshnoudi (Men on Boats), Ryan King (Plano), Susannah Perkins (The Wolves), and Steven Wendt.

Joining Hoke and O’Connell on the creative team are lighting designer Isabella Byrd, sound designer and composer Michael Castogliola, scenic, props, and masks designer Noah Mease, choreographer Lisa Fagan, and shadow puppet designer Steven Wendt.