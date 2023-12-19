Chilina Kennedy, Crystal Lucas-Perry, and More Announced for A Sign of the Times

The York Theatre Company, in association with Richard J. Robin, President, Wells St. Productions LLC., has announced casting for the New York premiere of A Sign of the Times, a new musical featuring pop songs of the 1960s, including those made famous by Petula Clark, Lesley Gore, and Dusty Springfield. Performances start February 7 at New World Stages.

A Sign of the Times will star Chilina Kennedy (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical) as Cindy, two-time Drama Desk nominee Ryan Silverman (Side Show) as Brian, Justin Matthew Sargent (Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark) as Matt, and Tony Award nominee Crystal Lucas-Perry (Ain’t No Mo) as Tanya.



The cast also includes Cassie Austin, Erica Simone Barnett, Shawn Bowers, Alyssa Carol, Jeremiah Ginn, Kuppi Alec Jessop, Lena Matthews, Maggie McDowell, J Savage, Michael Starr, and Edward Staudenmayer.



Additional casting will be announced in coming weeks.



With a book by Lindsey Hope Pearlman (Roar!), based on an original story by Richard J. Robin, A Sign of the Times is about an aspirational young photographer in 1965 who finds herself in New York City at a time when the country is in transition. The musical features classic songs such as “Downtown,” “Gimme Some Lovin’,” “Rescue Me,” and “I Know a Place,” with music supervision, music arrangements, and orchestrations by Joseph Church. Gabriel Barre (Amazing Grace) directs, with choreography by JoAnn M. Hunter (School of Rock).

The creative team also features set design by Evan Adamson, costume design by Johanna Pan, lighting design by Tony Award winner Ken Billington, sound design by Shannon Slaton, projection design by Brad Peterson, hair, wig, and makeup design by J. Jared Janas, and music direction by Britt Bonney.