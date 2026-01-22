Chicago to Welcome Nearly a Dozen New Cast Members This Winter

Among them are Mykal Kilgore, Greg Hildreth, and Jacqueline B. Arnold.

Chicago will welcome nearly a dozen cast members within the next several weeks at the Ambassaor Theatre.

Returning to the show beginning Monday, January 26 are Sophie Carmen-Jones as Velma Kelly and Jacqueline B. Arnold as Matron Mama Morton. Rejoining the cast on Monday, February 2 are Greg Hildreth as Amos Hart and ensemble members Tia Altinay and Chelsea James.

Also joining the company beginning February 2 are Mykal Kilgore (being billed as “M. Kilgore”) as Mary Sunshine and ensemble members Justin Dunn, Danielle Marie Gonzalez, Christopher Kelley, and Jeff Sullivan. That same night, Whitney Leavitt begins her six-week run as Roxie Hart.

With a book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander, and lyrics by Ebb, Chicago is the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her and hires Chicago’s slickest criminal lawyer to transform her malicious crime into a barrage of sensational headlines.

The production is directed by Walter Bobbie and choreographed by Ann Reinking.