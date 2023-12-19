Cecily Strong Joins MTC’s Brooklyn Laundry

David Zayas, Florencia Lozano, and Andrea Syglowski also join the cast.

Full casting has been announced for Manhattan Theatre Club’s world premiere of Brooklyn Laundry, written and directed by Pulitzer Prize winner John Patrick Shanley (Doubt, Outside Mullingar). Performances start February 6 at New York City Center – Stage I.

The cast of Brooklyn Laundry features Florencia Lozano (One Life to Live, Wet Brain), Cecily Strong (SNL), Andrea Syglowski (Pass Over), and Tony nominee David Zayas (The Cost of Living, Dexter).

Shanley’s latest play is about three sisters and a man who runs a laundry in Brooklyn, and the sometimes savage tricks life plays on them.