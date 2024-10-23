Kate Baldwin and Christopher Innvar to Star in Irish Rep's The Dead, 1904

Irish Repertory Theatre and Dot Dot Productions, in association with the American Irish Historical Society, have announced full casting for the return of The Dead, 1904, an immersive adaptation of James Joyce’s The Dead by the Pulitzer Prize-winning Irish poet Paul Muldoon and novelist Jean Hanff Korelitz. Directed by Irish Rep co-founder Ciarán O’Reilly, the show runs November 20-January 5 at the American Irish Historical Society, with an opening night set for November 26.

The cast of The Dead, 1904 will be led by Tony Award nominee Kate Baldwin (Hello, Dolly!) as Gretta Conroy and Christopher Innvar (110 in the Shade) as Gabriel Conroy, with Academy Award winner Estelle Parsons (Bonnie and Clyde) as Kate Morkan and Obie Award winner and Tony Award nominee Mary Beth Peil (Dawson’s Creek) as Julia Morkan. The cast will also include All-Ireland medalist violinist/fiddler Heather Bixler as Miss Daly, Terry Donnelly (Philadelphia, Here I Come!) as Mrs. Malins, Karen Killeen as Mary Jane, Michael Kuhn as Bartell D’Arcy, Aedin Moloney as Molly Ivors, Michael Mellamphy as Mr. Browne, Jodie Sweeney as Lily, and Gary Troy as Freddy Malins.

The production will feature choreography by Barry McNabb, costume design by Leon Dobkowski, lighting design by Michael Gottlieb, sound design by M. Florian Staab, and properties design by Deirdre Brennan.

James Joyce’s novella, The Dead, takes place at a holiday gathering on January 6, 1904, the Feast of the Epiphany, in the Dublin home of two elderly sisters, Kate and Julia Morkan, and their niece, Mary Jane. At the party are students, friends, a celebrated tenor, a lost alcoholic, and the couple, Gabriel and Gretta Conroy. When the evening of conversations, music, dancing, and dining ends, Gabriel learns something about his wife that changes his sense of who she is and who they are to each other, of what it actually means to be alive, and to be dead.

The Dead, 1904 is staged for an audience of just 48 people per night. The production travels over three floors of the building. Tickets include dinner and drinks.