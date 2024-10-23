Caroline Aaron and Matt Doyle to star in Conversations With Mother Off-Broadway

Performances will start on February 7 at Theatre 555.

Producers Bryan McCaffrey and Laura Z. Barket announced that Conversations With Mother, a new play by Matthew Lombardo (High, Looped), directed by Noah Himmelstein, will play a limited engagement this winter at Theatre 555. The play will star SAG Award winner Caroline Aaron (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) as Maria and Tony Award winner Matt Doyle (Company) as Bobby.

The show will run February 7-May 7 with an opening night scheduled for February 23.

Lombardo’s semi-autobiographical comedy traces the relationship between domineering Italian matriarch Maria Collavechio and her gay son over five decades.

The rest of the creative team will be announced at a later date, as will ticket availability.