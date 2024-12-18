Mystic Pizza Musical Announces Cast at Paper Mill Playhouse

Paper Mill Playhouse has announced the full cast and creative team for the forthcoming production of Mystic Pizza, which is set to begin previews at Paper Mill on January 29 ahead of an official opening night February 2. The run is presently scheduled through February 23.

Based on the 1988 film with story and characters by Amy Holden Jones, Mystic Pizza is about three women working at a pizza joint in Mystic, Connecticut. The score is made up of pop hits of the 80s and 90s by Melissa Etheridge, Cyndi Lauper, John Cougar Mellencamp, Debbie Gibson, Wilson Phillips, The Bangles, Belinda Carlisle, Rick Astley, and Bryan Adams. The book is by Sandy Rustin (The Cottage).

Krystina Alabado, who starred in the world premiere at Ogunquit Playhouse, will reprise the role of Daisy Arujo at Paper Mill. She will be joined by Alaina Anderson as Katherine “Kat” Arujo, Deánna Giulietti as Josephine “JoJo” Barboza, Ben Fankhauser as Tim Travers, F. Michael Haynie as Bill Montijo, Vincent Michael as Charles “Charlie” Gordon Windsor, Jr. and others, Jennifer Fouché as Leona Silvia, Mia Gerachis as Debbie and others, James Hindman as Charles Windsor, Sr. and others, Michael James as Lou and others, April Josephine as Mrs. Arujo and others, Alyssa M. Simmons as Aunt Bonnie and others, Victor Souffrant as Mr. Barboza and others, Jake Swain as Frank and others, Zephaniah Wages as George and others, and Rachel Kae Wirtz as Lorna and others. Chachi Delgado and Adriana Negron will be swings.

Casey Hushion directs the production, which features music supervision, arrangements, and orchestrations by Carmel Dean, music direction by Kristin Stowell, and choreography by Connor Gallagher. The show also features scenic design by Nate Bertone, costume design by Jen Caprio, lighting design by Ryan J. O’Gara, sound design by Matt Kraus, and hair and wig design by Roxanne De Luna.