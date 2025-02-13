Cast Announced for Regency Girls World Premiere at the Old Globe

The Old Globe announced the cast and creative team for the pre-Broadway engagement of the world premiere of the new musical comedy Regency Girls.

Featuring a book by Emmy-winning writers Jennifer Crittenden (Seinfeld) and Gabrielle Allan (Scrubs), music by three-time Emmy-nominated composer Curtis Moore (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), lyrics by two-time Tony and Grammy nominee Amanda Green (Mr. Saturday Night), and direction and choreography by Josh Rhodes (Spamalot), Regency Girls runs April 2-May 4, with an official opening on April 10, at the Donald and Darlene Shiley Stage in the Old Globe Theatre, part of the Conrad Prebys Theatre Center.

In Regency Girls, Elinor Benton is pregnant, unmarried, and living in 19th-century England. Facing certain ruin, she and her best friends set off on a road trip to find the one woman who might offer a chance to change her fate.

The cast of 20 includes Isabelle McCalla (Water for Elephants) as Elinor, Krystina Alabado (Mean Girls) as Dabney, Kate Rockwell (Mean Girls) as Jane, Ryann Redmond (Frozen) as Petunia, Nik Walker (Hamilton) as Stanton, Gabe Gibbs (The Book of Mormon) as Dingley/Galloping Dick, Janine LaManna as Lady Catherine/Madame Restell, Sav Souza as Scutter, and Benjamin Howes (Mary Poppins) as Earl of Lenwich. Kyla Stone, Marissa Rosen, Amy Jo Jackson, Ariella Kvashny, Ellis Dawson, Laura Leo Kelly, Jacob Caltrider, David Engel, Joél Acosta, Sophia LaRosh, and Wesley Carpenter are the ensemble, understudies, and swings.

The production features orchestrations by Curtis Moore and James Sampliner, music supervision by Sampliner, scenic design by Anna Louizos, costume design by David Israel Reynoso, lighting design by Adam Honoré, sound design by Jason Crystal, music direction by Patrick Sulken, additional arrangements by Dan Lipton, fight direction by Jake Millgard, and dialect coaching by Nathan Crocker.