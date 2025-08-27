Cast Announced for North Shore Music Theatre's Production of Rent

This is the theater’s first time presenting the musical Rent.

Bill Hanney’s North Shore Music Theatre (NSMT) will present the Tony- and Pulitzer Prize-winning rock musical Rent for the first time, September 16-28, as part of its 70th anniversary season.

Jonathan Larson’s Rent, which includes the songs “Seasons of Love,” “La Vie Bohème,” and “Take Me or Leave Me,” follows a year in the lives of struggling artists battling poverty, love, addiction, disease, and loss.

The cast will be led by Aaron Alcaraz as Mark Cohen, Robert Garcia as Angel Dumott Schunard, Aaron Arnell Harrington as Tom Collins, Cate Hayman as Maureen Johnson, Kat Rodriguez as Joanne Jefferson, Didi Romero as Mimi Marquez, Austin Turner as Roger Davis, and Kristopher Stanley Ward as Benjamin Coffin III.

Rounding out the 20-member cast are Rickens Anatua, Kimberly Camacho, Alana Cauthen (“Seasons of Love” soloist), Matt Donzella, Marie Eife, Natalya Fisher, Timothy Matthew Flores, Paola V. Hernández, Christopher McCrewell, Brogan Nelson, Zachary Scott Prall, and Jacob Tischler.

The creative team includes director and choreographer Marcos Santana, music supervisor Aaron Jodoin, music director Robert L. Rucinski, scenic designer Jeffrey D. Kmiec, costume designer and coordinator Rebecca Glick, lighting designer José Santiago, sound designer Alex Berg, wig and hair designer Rachel Padula-Shuflet, and video designer Beth Truax.