Cast Announced for Jordan Harrison's The Antiquities

Playwrights Horizons, Vineyard Theatre, and Goodman Theatre have announced casting for their joint production of Jordan Harrison’s The Antiquities, which is set to begin previews at Playwrights Horizons on January 11 ahead of an official opening night February 4. The off-Broadway run is scheduled through February 23. The Goodman will host the Chicago premiere May 3 – June 1.

Harrison’s play imagines a future after humans — but not after museums, as our curator successors attempt to piece together a coherent vision of late human life on earth.

Harrison is the author of Marjorie Prime, which performed at Playwrights Horizons in 2015 and seemed to anticipate the increasingly ubiquitous trend of virtual companions. “This is a 15 year-long obsession on my part with technology and the way it’s changing, and not changing, what it means to be human,” said Harrison. “For me it’s always important to challenge my tendency to think, ‘digital = bad,’ and with The Antiquities, that’s meant finding a playfulness and a humanness in the way computers would try to understand us after we’re extinct.”

The cast includes Cindy Cheung as Woman 3, Marchánt Davis as Man 2, Layan Elwazani as Woman 4, Andrew Garman as Man 3, Aria Shahghasemi as Man 1, Kristen Sieh as Woman 1, Ryan Spahn as Man 4, Julius Rinzel as Boy, and Amelia Workman as Woman 2.

David Cromer and Caitlin Sullivan co-direct. The creative team includes Paul Steinberg (scenic design), Brenda Abbandandolo (costume design), Tyler Micoleau (lighting design), Christopher Darbassie (sound design), Leah Loukas (wig and hair design), Sarah Lunnie (dramaturg), and Jeremy Chernick (SFX Consultant). Erin Gioia Albrecht is the stage manager.