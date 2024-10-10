Cast and Creative Team Announced for Matthew Libby's Data at Arena Stage

Arena Stage at the Mead Center for American Theater announced the cast and creative team for Data, a suspenseful new play by Matthew Libby (Northern Stage’s Sisters) and directed by Margot Bordelon (Arena’s POTUS). Data will run October 31-December 15 in the Arlene and Robert Kogod Cradle.

Designed to take audiences behind the locked doors of Silicon Valley, Data follows Maneesh, an entry-level programmer at Athena Technologies, content with working in the low-stress environment of User Experience. When Maneesh is transferred to the central Data Analytics team and learns the true nature of Athena’s highly controversial and secretive work, he is forced to come to terms with his unique American identity while learning the lengths to which Athena is willing to go to hide its gruesome secrets.

Making their Arena Stage debuts with Data are Karan Brar (Disney’s Jessie) in his theatrical debut as Maneesh, Stephen Cefalu, Jr. (To Kill A Mockingbird) as Jonah, Isabel Van Natta (The Huntington’s John Proctor Is The Villain) as Riley, and Rob Yang (Succession) as Wang Tao (Alex).

The creative team includes set designer Marsha Ginsberg, costume designer Beth Goldenberg, lighting designer Amith Chandrashaker, sound designer Mikaal Sulaiman, and composer Dan Kluger.