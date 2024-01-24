Caissie Levy, Nathan Levy, and Lorna Courtney to Star in an Industry Presentation of The Lost Boys

James Carpinello, Marcus Chait, and Patrick Wilson, the producers of The Lost Boys, A New Musical, announced that they will hold a private industry presentation on February 23.

The new musical is based on the 1987 Warner Bros. film, with a story by James Jeremias and Janice Roberta Fischer. The horror-comedy film, directed by Joel Schumacher and produced by Richard Donner, is about two teenage brothers who move with their divorced mother to the fictional town of Santa Carla, California, only to discover a haven for vampires.

The invitation-only presentation will feature Caissie Levy (Frozen) as Lucy Emerson, Nathan Levy (Dear Evan Hansen) as Sam Emerson, and Lorna Courtney (& Juliet) as Star.

Tony Award winner Michael Arden (Parade) will direct The Lost Boys, A New Musical, which has a book by David Hornsby (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia) and Chris Hoch, music and lyrics by the band the Rescues (Kyler England, AG, Gabriel Mann). Tony Award nominee Ethan Popp (Tina, The Tina Turner Musical) is the music supervisor.