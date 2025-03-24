Bull Durham, Frozen Set for Paper Mill Playhouse's 2025-26 Season

The season also includes Come From Away, 1776, and West Side Story.

Paper Mill Playhouse announced five musicals to be presented during the theater’s 2025-26 season.

The season kicks off with the new musical Bull Durham, running October 2–November 2. Based on the 1988 movie written by Ron Shelton, the musical features a book by Shelton and music and lyrics by Susan Werner. Veteran catcher “Crash” Davis is tasked with mentoring hotshot rookie pitcher “Nuke” LaLoosh, while baseball muse Annie must choose her seasonal protégé. The production is directed by Marc Bruni (Beautiful) with choreography by Joshua Bergasse (Smash).

Disney’s Frozen, based on the animated film and featuring music and lyrics by Oscar winners Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez and book by Jennifer Lee, runs November 26–January 4.

Up next is Come From Away, running February 4–March 1. Richard J. Hinds directs the musical by Irene Sankoff and David Hein based on the true story of 7,000 stranded airplane passengers in a small town in Newfoundland.

Directed by Mark S. Hoebee, 1776 runs April 1–April 26, 2026. Featuring music and lyrics by Sherman Edwards and a book by Peter Stone, the Tony-winning musical follows John Adams, Thomas Jefferson, Benjamin Franklin, and their fellow delegates during the creation of the Declaration of Independence.

The season concludes with West Side Story, directed by Mark S. Hoebee and running May 28–June 28, 2026. With music by Leonard Bernstein, lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, and book by Arthur Laurents, the classic musical reimagines Romeo and Juliet in 1950s New York.