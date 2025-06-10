Broadway's Smash Becomes First Post-Tony Awards Casualty

The musical sets its final performance at the Imperial Theatre.

The Broadway musical Smash will end its run at the Imperial Theatre on Sunday, June 22 after 32 previews and 84 regular performances.

Inspired by the similarly short-lived television show of the same title, Smash tells the story of a group of Broadway professionals creating a musical about Marilyn Monroe. With a book by Rick Elice and Bob Martin, it has a score made up of Marc Shaiman/Scott Wittman songs that were first featured in the television show, including “Let Me Be Your Star,” “The National Pastime,” “Don’t Forget Me,” and “Let’s Be Bad.”

After opening to genial reviews, Smash couldn’t sustain the initial buzz, its grosses eventually tapering off to the $600,000 range. Award nominations were slim; the only Tony nods it received were for choreographer Joshua Bergasse and star Brooks Ashmanskas.

Smash stars Robyn Hurder as Ivy, Ashmanskas as Nigel, Krysta Rodriguez as Tracy, John Behlmann as Jerry, Kristine Nielsen as Susan, Caroline Bowman as Karen, Jacqueline B. Arnold as Anita, Bella Coppola as Chloe, Casey Garvin as Charlie, Nicholas Matos as Scott, and Megan Kane as Holly.

The company also includes Wendi Bergamini, Sarah Bowden, Jacob Burns, Deanna Cudjoe, Chelle Denton, Daniel Gaymon, Merritt David Janes, Ndaya Dream Hoskins, David Paul Kidder, Ian Liberto, Libby Lloyd, McGee Maddox, Connor McRory, J Savage, Jake Trammel, and Katie Webber.

Directed by Susan Stroman, the musical has scenic design by Beowulf Boritt, costume design by Alejo Vietti, lighting design by Ken Billington, sound design by Brian Ronan, projection design by S Katy Tucker, orchestrations by Doug Besterman, and music supervision by Stephen Oremus. It is inspired by the television series created by Theresa Rebeck.