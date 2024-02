The community will celebrate the theatrical legend, who died on January 30.

The Broadway community will celebrate the life and career of Chita Rivera with a dimming of the marquee lights on February 17 at 7:45pm. Rivera died on January 30 at the age of 91.

Rivera was the original Anita in West Side Story, Rose in Bye Bye Birdie, Velma in Chicago, and Aurora in Kiss of the Spiderwoman. A two-time Tony winner (for Spiderwoman and The Rink), she earned a 2018 Lifetime Achievement Tony, as well.

She was awarded a Kennedy Center Honor, the Presidential Medal of Freedom presented by President Barack Obama, and Living Landmark status from the New York Landmarks Concervancy. She toured throughout the world as a cabaret performer, playing sold-out shows at venues ranging from Carnegie Hall to Cadogan Hall.