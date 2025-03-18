Brian d'Arcy James to Join Maya Hawke in Sarah Ruhl's Eurydice

Drama Desk Award winner and five-time Tony nominee Brian d’Arcy James (Days of Wine and Roses, Hamilton) is joining Signature Theatre’s production of Spotlight Resident Sarah Ruhl’s Eurydice, directed by Les Waters (Dana H). James performs opposite the previously announced Maya Hawke (Stranger Things) as the father to her Eurydice.

Signature Theatre has announced the full cast and creative team for the production, which reunites Ruhl and Waters in a new staging, two decades after its world premiere. Eurydice, the last play of Ruhl’s residency, will be performed May 13-June 22 in Pershing Square Signature Center’s Romulus Linney Courtyard Theatre.

Ruhl wrote the play for her father, whom she had recently lost, reframing the myth of Eurydice and Orpheus—so often reduced to Orpheus’ infamous mistake—around Eurydice’s relationship to her father.

Joining Hawke and James are Caleb Eberhardt (Choir Boy) as Orpheus, T. Ryder Smith (Oslo) as A Nasty Interesting Man/The Lord of the Underworld, and, as the three petty, hardened humanoid stones that make up the Greek chorus: Maria Elena Ramirez (Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson) as Loud Stone, David Ryan Smith (One Man, Two Guvnors) as Big Stone, and Jon Norman Schneider (The Coast Starlight) as Little Stone.

The creative team includes two designers returning from the world premiere production nearly 20 years ago, scenic designer Scott Bradley and sound designer Bray Poor. Joining them are costume designer Oana Botez, lighting designer Reza Behjat, and co-hair, wig, and makeup designers Krystal Balleza and Will Vicari, the Wig Associates.