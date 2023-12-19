Brandon Uranowitz, Denée Benton, and Grey Henson in Neil Patrick Harris-Directed Tick, Tick…BOOM!

The new production of Jonathan Larson’s musical will play the Kennedy Center.

Broadway stars Brandon Uranowitz, Denée Benton, and Grey Henson have been announced as the cast of the forthcoming Kennedy Center production of Jonathan Larson’s Tick, Tick…BOOM!, which is set to play the Eisenhower Theater January 26 – February 4, 2024. As previously announced, Neil Patrick Harris will direct.

A semi-autobiographical musical for three people, written by the composer of Rent, Tick, Tick…BOOM! is the story of navigating romance, friendship, menial jobs, and big dreams in the city.

Uranowitz, who won a Tony Award last season for Leopoldstadt, stars as Jon. Tony nominee Grey Henson, who is currently appearing on Broadway in Shucked, will play his best friend Michael. And Tony nominee Denée Benton (Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1912; The Gilded Age) plays Susan, Jon’s girlfriend.

The production features choreography by Paul McGill, musical supervision by Stephen Oremus, music direction by Ben Cohn, scenic and projection design by Paul Tate dePoo III, video and projection design by Nathan Scheuer, costume design by Andrea Hood, lighting design by Cory Pattak, and sound design by Haley Parcher.