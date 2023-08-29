Neil Patrick Harris to Direct Tick, Tick… BOOM! at the Kennedy Center

The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts has announced that Emmy and Tony winner Neil Patrick Harris (How I Met Your Mother, Hedwig and the Angry Inch) will direct the upcoming Broadway Center Stage production of Jonathan Larson’s tick, tick… BOOM! Following a schedule change, performances will now run from January 26-February 4, 2024 in the Eisenhower Theater. This season’s other Broadway Center Stage productions have also announced new dates. Bye Bye Birdie will run from June 6-16, 2024, and Nine will run from August 2-11, 2024.

“Tick, tick…. Boom! has always held a special place in my heart, so revisiting this incredible show as the director is a thrilling new challenge,” said Neil Patrick Harris in a statement. “It’s an honor to debut this work at the Kennedy Center, and with Jonathan’s iconic music, story, and inspirational message, this new take on tick, tick….BOOM! should be well worth watching.”

Tick, tick… BOOM! is Rent author Jonathan Larson’s semi-autobiographical musical that follows Jon, a composer struggling to break into New York City’s theater scene. It originated as a solo show, and after Larson’s death in 1996, was reworked by David Auburn as a three-actor piece, debuting off-Broadway in 2001. In 2021, a film adaptation starring Andrew Garfield and directed by Lin-Manuel Miranda was released on Netflix.

The complete creative team and casting for the Kennedy Center production will be announced at a later date.