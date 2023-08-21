Bite Me at WP Theater Announces Casting

WP Theater and Colt Coeur have announced casting for the world premiere of Bite Me, written by Eliana Pipes and directed by Rebecca Martínez. Performances will run from September 23-October 22 with an official October 5 opening at WP Theater.

Bite Me is a two-hander that will be performed by David Garelik (Long Day’s Journey Into Night at the Geffen) and Malika Samuel (WP’s Our Dear Dead Drug Lord). The story is described as follows: “Nathan is ditching class when he stumbles on Melody crying in a storage closet – he’s a white boy with family money and dangerous habits, she’s the lone Black girl on campus, excelling academically and grappling with feelings of isolation. They form an unexpected bond and it’s not long before the heat between them boils over. Bite Me explores the drama (and trauma) of trying to fit in at high school, and the unfinished business waiting for them at their reunion a decade later.”

The production’s creative team includes scenic designer Chika Shimizu, costume designer Sarita Fellows, lighting designer Lucrecia Briceno, and sound designer Tosin Olufolabi.