Billy Crystal, Renée Fleming, and More to Receive Kennedy Center Honors

The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts has announced the recipients of the 46th Kennedy Center Honors for lifetime artistic achievements. The annual celebration will be held on Sunday, December 3 at the Washington, D.C. venue and will air at a later date on CBS and stream on Paramount Plus.

This year’s honorees are actor and comedian Billy Crystal; acclaimed soprano Renée Fleming; British singer-songwriter producer, and member of the Bee Gees, Barry Gibb; rapper, singer, and actress Queen Latifah; and singer Dionne Warwick. Former Kennedy Center Honoree (2017) Gloria Estefan returns as host, marking her third time hosting the special. The gala program will mark 50th anniversary of hip hop.

Crystal earned two 2022 Tony nominations for his book and leading performance in the Broadway musical Mr. Saturday Night. Fleming is also Tony-nominated for her performance as Nettie Fowler in the 2018 revival of Carousel.

The 46th annual Kennedy Center Honors will be produced by Done+Dusted in association with ROK Productions, represented by Elizabeth Kelly, who will executive produce alongside David Jammy. The show will be directed by Alex Rudzinski.