Ben Ahlers and Victoria Pedretti to Lead Off-Broadway Revival of Intimate Drama Tender Napalm

Ben Ahlers (The Gilded Age) and Victoria Pedretti (You) will star in an off-Broadway production of Philip Ridley’s play Tender Napalm, directed by Rory McGregor.

The creative team for Tender Napalm includes Brendan Gonzales Boston (set design), Avery Reed (costume design), Stacey Derosier (lighting design), and Brian Hickey (sound design).

Tender Napalm, previously seen in New York productions at 59E59 and HERE, is a love story between an unnamed Man and Woman whose relationship is defined by their violent fantasies. It premiered in 2011 at London’s Southwark Playhouse.

Running November 27-December 15, Tender Napalm will run at Theaterlab on 36th Street.