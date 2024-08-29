Beanie Feldstein, Noah Galvin, Bonnie Milligan, Kevin McHale Set for Kennedy Center Spelling Bee

The Kennedy Center has announced casting for its Broadway Center Stage concert production of William Finn and Rachel Sheinkin’s The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, running October 11-20 in Washington D.C.

The company comprises Philippe Arroyo (& Juliet) as Chip Tolentino, Beanie Feldstein (Funny Girl) as Logan Schwartzandgrubenierre, Noah Galvin (Dear Evan Hansen) as Leaf Coneybear, Alex Joseph Grayson (Parade) as Mitch Mahoney, Taran Killam (Spamalot) as Vice Principal Douglas Panch, Kevin McHale (Glee) as William Barfee, Tony Award winner Bonnie Milligan (Kimberly Akimbo,) as Rona Lisa Peretti, Nina White (Queen of Versailles) as Olive Ostrovsky, and Anna Zavelson (The Light in the Piazza) as Marcy Park.

Directed and choreographed by Danny Mefford (Kimberly Akimbo) with musical direction by Roberto Sinha, the production will have scenic design by Paul Tate dePoo III, costume design by Emily Rebholz, lighting design by David Weiner, and sound design by Haley Parcher.

Six spellers enter, but only one can be named winner of The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee. A group of six mid-pubescents compete in the title championship, spelling their way through vexing vocabulary while sharing hilarious and poignant personal stories.