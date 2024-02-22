Barrington Stage Company Announces Debra Jo Rupp in Boeing Boeing

The production joins the previously announced revivals of La Cage aux Folles and Next to Normal.

Barrington Stage Company (BSC), under the leadership of artistic director Alan Paul, will celebrate its 30th anniversary season with two major musical revivals, a world premiere play, two regional premiere plays, and a raucous comedy. More details have been released for the previously announced revivals of La Cage aux Folles and Next to Normal, and a revival of the 1960 French sex farce Boeing Boeing by Marc Camoletti and translated by Beverley Cross and Francis Evans has been added to the lineup.

Boeing Boeing will run July 17-August 3 on the Boyd-Quinson Stage. BSC founding artistic director Julianne Boyd directs the cast that includes BSC associate artists Mark H. Dold (Freud’s Last Session), Christopher Innvar (110 in the Shade), and Debra Jo Rupp (That ’70s Show). In the play, Bernard is a playboy who keeps a rotating group of flight attendants on standby, with help from his housekeeper.

La Cage aux Folles will open the season, running June 11-July 6 on the Boyd-Quinson Stage. The production will be be directed by Mike Donahue (The Legend of Georgia McBride) and choreographed by Paul McGill (The Legend of Georgia McBride).

Next to Normal will run August 13-September 8, closing the Boyd-Quinson Stage season. The production adds choreographer Eamon Foley (13) to the creative team.

The St. Germain Stage season will include the regional premiere of A Tender Thing by Ben Power (The Lehman Trilogy) and directed by Alan Paul June 25-July 20, the world premiere of Forgiveness by Mark St. Germain (Freud’s Last Session) and directed by Ron Lagomarsino July 30-August 25, and the regional premiere of Primary Trust by actor and playwright Eboni Booth September 18-October 13.