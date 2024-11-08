Photo Flash

Emmy Rossum, Zoë Winters, and Motell Foster Open Off-Broadway in Walden

Whitney White directs Amy Berryman’s play at Second Stage.

Tricia Baron

Tricia Baron

| Off-Broadway |

November 8, 2024

Emmy Rossum (Shameless), Zoë Winters (Succession), and Motell Foster opened in Second Stage Theatre’s off-Broadway production of Walden by Amy Berryman on November 7. Whitney White directs. Check out photos below:

2024 11 07 TheaterMania Walden Opening 19
Zoë Winters, Emmy Rossum, and Motell Foster
(© Tricia Baron)
2024 11 07 TheaterMania Walden Opening 7
Whitney White and Amy Berryman
(© Tricia Baron)
2024 11 07 TheaterMania Walden Opening 17
Zoë Winters and Emmy Rossum
(© Tricia Baron)
2024 11 07 TheaterMania Walden Opening 14
Emmy Rossum
(© Tricia Baron)
2024 11 07 TheaterMania Walden Opening 16
Zoë Winters
(© Tricia Baron)
2024 11 07 TheaterMania Walden Opening 9
Motell Foster
(© Tricia Baron)
2024 11 07 TheaterMania Walden Opening 22
The Walden family
(© Tricia Baron)

Walden will feature scenic design by Matt Saunders, costume design by Qween Jean, lighting design by Adam Honoré, and sound design by Lee Kinney. The drama received its world premiere at the Harold Pnter Theatre in London in May 2021, followed by an American premiere at TheatreWorks in Hartford in August 2021.

The play follows two estranged sisters, Stella (Rossum) and Cassie (Winters), who reunite in a remote cabin after one returns from a mission on the moon. There, they must choose between staying on Earth or pursuing a future in space. One additional role remains to be cast.

Featured In This Story

Tagged in this Story

Related Articles

See all

Latest Reviews

See all

Theater News & discounts

Get the best deals and latest updates on theater and shows by signing up for TheaterMania's newsletter today!

Latest Videos

Phantom of the Opera in London 2021

Watch a Trailer for the Phantom of the Opera North American Tour

The tour will launch in November, 2025.