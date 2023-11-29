Barrington Stage Company Announces 30th Anniversary Season

The season will feature La Cage aux Folles and Next to Normal.

Barrington Stage Company has announced productions for its 2024 season, which will also mark its 30th anniversary. BSC will produce the Tony Award-winning musical La Cage aux Folles and the Tony Award- and Pulitzer Prize-winning musical Next to Normal, which will be directed by BSC’s artistic director Alan Paul, in a co-production with Round House Theatre in Bethesda, Maryland.

Based on the 1973 French play of the same name by Jean Poirot, La Cage aux Folles features a book by Harvey Fierstein (Kinky Boots) and music and lyrics by Jerry Herman (Hello, Dolly!). The original 1983 Broadway production won six Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Best Score, and Best Book.

Next to Normal features music by Tom Kitt and book and lyrics by Brian Yorkey. The original Broadway production won three 2009 Tony Awards, including Best Score, and the 2010 Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

Single tickets for the 2024 season will go on sale in March. Season passes are now on sale here.