The current Broadway revival of Gypsy, starring Audra McDonald, will end its Broadway run on August 17 after 28 previews and 269 regular performances.

Directed by George C. Wolfe and choreographed by Camille A. Brown, Gypsy has a book by Arthur Laurents, music by Jule Styne, and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim.

In addition to McDonald as Rose, the production stars Danny Burstein as Herbie, and Joy Woods as Louise, Jordan Tyson as June, Kevin Csolak as Tulsa, Lesli Margherita as Tessie Tura, Lili Thomas as Mazeppa, and Mylinda Hull as Electra.

Also starring are Summer Rae Daney & Kyleigh Vickers (Baby Louise), Marley Lianne Gomes & Mila Jaymes (Baby June), Andrew Kober (Mr. Goldstone/Cigar/Bourgeron-Cochon), James McMenamin (Weber/Pastey/Phil), Jacob Ming-Trent (Uncle Jocko), Thomas Silcott (Pop), Harry Bouvy, Natalie Wachen, and Tryphena Wade. The ensemble features Shanel Bailey, Jace Bently, Brandon Burks, Hunter Capellán, Tony d’Alelio, Sam Faulkner, Kellie Jean Hoagland, Sasha Hutchings, Aliah James, Zachary Daniel Jones, Ethan Joseph, Krystal Mackie, Cole Newburg, Joe Osheroff, Majo Rivero, Ken Robinson, Sally Shaw, Brendan Sheehan, Jayden Theophile, Dori Waymer, Juson Williams, Jordan Wynn, and Iain Young.

Montego Glover plays the role at select Sunday matinees.

Gypsy has music supervision, music direction, and additional orchestrations and arrangements by Andy Einhorn, additional orchestrations and arrangements by Daryl Waters, scenic design by Santo Loquasto, costume design by Toni-Leslie James, lighting design by Jules Fisher + Peggy Eisenhauer, sound design by Scott Lehrer, hair and wig design by Mia Neal, makeup design by Michael Clifton, animals by William Berloni Theatrical Animals, Inc, and dialect & voice coaching by Kate Wilson.

This will be the shortest run of Gypsy since the Angela Lansbury revival in 1974-75, which was a planned limited engagement.