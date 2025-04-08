Atlantic Theater Company Announces Casting for Two World Premieres

Jodi Balfour, Keith Kupferer, and Babak Tafti will star in Lowcountry.

Atlantic Theater Company announced casting for the upcoming world premieres of A Freeky Introduction (May 16-June 22 at Atlantic Stage 2) and Lowcountry (June 4-July 13 at the Linda Gross Theater).

A Freeky Introduction is written by and stars NSangou Njikam (Syncing Ink), featuring DJ Monday Blue (Buh Wha’ Trouble Is Dis?). Dennis A. Allen II directs. The production features sets by Jason Ardizzone-West, costumes by Iusaset “U-U” Bakr, and sound by G. Clausen.

Lowcountry, a dark, twisted romcom by Abby Rosebrock (Blue Ridge) and directed by Tony Award nominee Jo Bonney (Cost of Living), stars Jodi Balfour (Ted Lasso), Keith Kupferer (Ghostlight), and Babak Tafti (Succession). The production features sets by Arnulfo Maldonado, costumes by Sarah Laux, lights by Heather Gilbert, sound by John Gromada, and fight choreography by Thomas Schall.