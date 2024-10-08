Ashley Brown, Michael Hayden, and More Join the Cast of Elf on Broadway

The full company has been announced for the production starring Grey Henson and Sean Astin.

Full casting has been announced for the limited holiday engagement of Elf The Musical, running at the Marquis Theatre November 9-January 4, with an official opening on November 17.

Joining the previously announced Grey Henson (Shucked) as Buddy the Elf and Sean Astin (The Lord of The Rings) as Santa are Kayla Davion (Tina: The Tina Turner Musical) as Jovie, Tony Award nominee Michael Hayden (Carousel) as Walter Hobbs, Drama Desk nominee Ashley Brown (Mary Poppins) as Emily Hobbs, Kai Edgar (Charlie & The Chocolate Factory) as Michael, Jennifer Sanchez (Pretty Woman) as Deb, Kalen Allen (The Ellen DeGeneres Show) as the Store Manager, and Michael Deaner (Leopoldstadt) as Little Boy.

The ensemble will feature Bronwyn Tarboton, Sydni Moon, Rodney Thompson, Clifton Samuels, Michael Milkanin, David Paul Kidder, J Savage, Corinne Broadbent, Halli Tolland, Cameron Anika Hill, Peli Naomi Woods, and Demarius Copes. Lizz Picini, Austin Schulte, Asten Stewart, and Maria Briggs complete the cast as swings.

Based on the 2003 New Line Cinema film starring Will Ferrell, Zooey Deschanel, and James Caan, Elf The Musical features a book by Tony Award winners Thomas Meehan and Bob Martin, with songs by Tony nominees Matthew Sklar and Chad Beguelin. This production, first staged at the Dominion Theatre in London’s West End, is directed by Philip Wm. McKinley and choreographed by Liam Steel.

The Broadway production will feature set and costume design by Tim Goodchild, lighting design by Patrick Woodroffe, co-sound design by Tony Award winner Gareth Owen and Peter Fitzgerald, video design by Ian William Galloway, hair and wig design by Sam Cox, orchestrations by Doug Besterman, dance arrangements by David Chase, vocal arrangements by Phil Reno, music supervision by Alan Williams, and music direction by Nate Patten.