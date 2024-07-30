Annie Baker’s Janet Planet Is Now Available for Streaming

Annie Baker’s film debut Janet Planet is now available to watch at home with Apple TV. The Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright wrote and directed the coming-of-age story, which stars Julianne Nicholson, Zoe Ziegler, Elias Koteas, Will Patton, and Sophie Okonedo. Watch the trailer below:

Janet Planet takes place in rural Western Massachusetts, where 11-year-old Lacy spends the summer of 1991 at home, enthralled by her own imagination and the attention of her mother, Janet. The film hit theaters June 21.