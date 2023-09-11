Andy Mientus to Lead Emmet Otter’s Jug-Band Christmas in Chicago

Mientus will star in the family musical, which features songs by Paul Williams.

Andy Mientus will star in the Chicago premiere of Emmet Otter’s Jug-Band Christmas, running November 14-December 31 at the Studebaker Theater at the Fine Arts Building.

Based on the beloved Jim Henson television special, the stage production features a score by Paul Williams (“The Rainbow Connection”), book by Timothy Allen McDonald and director/choreographer Christopher Gattelli, and puppets by Jim Henson’s Creature Shop. Mientus will take on the title role.

This production has sets by Anna Louizos, costumes by Gregg Barnes, lighting by Jenn Schriever, sound by Matt Kraus, musical direction and arrangements by Larry Pressgrove, and orchestrations and arrangements by Dan DeLange.

Set in Frogtown Hollow, the show finds Ma and Emmet Otter risks what little they have to make each other’s holiday dreams come true. Based on the television special and Russell and Lillian Hoban’s book, the musical premiered at Goodspeed Opera House in 2008 and played Off-Broadway at the New Victory Theater in December of 2021.

