Amber Ardolino to Join A Beautiful Noise as New Marcia Murphey

In celebration of A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical‘s first anniversary and National Blue Jeans Day, the producers announced that Amber Ardolino will play Marcia Murphey starting on January 2. As previously announced, Robyn Hurder will play her final performance in that role on December 17.

Ardolino’s Broadway credits include Back to the Future: The Musical, Funny Girl, Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Head Over Heels, and Hamilton. She will be making her debut as a principal on Broadway in A Beautiful Noise.

The current cast of A Beautiful Noise also includes American Idol winner Nick Fradiani as Neil Diamond – Then, Mark Jacoby as Neil Diamond – Now, Shirine Babb as Doctor, Jessie Fisher as Jaye Posner, Michael McCormick as Fred Weintraub/Tommy O’Rourke, Tom Alan Robbins as Bert Berns/Kieve Diamond, and Bri Sudia as Ellie Greenwich/Rose Diamond.

The ensemble features Paige Faure, Kalonjee Gallimore, Jess LeProtto, Tatiana Lofton, Aaron James McKenzie, Mary Page Nance, Max Sangerman, Aveena Sawyer, Deandre Sevon, and Vanessa Sierra. The swings include Jordan Dobson, Ninako Donville, Samantha Gershman, Robert Pendilla, and Sean Watkinson, and the standbys are Neal Benari and Becky Gulsvig.

A Beautiful Noise includes a score of Neil Diamond’s songs, a book by four-time Academy Award-nominee Anthony McCarten, direction by Tony Award winner Michael Mayer (Spring Awakening), and choreography by Olivier Award winner and four-time Tony Award nominee Steven Hoggett (Once).

The design team features David Rockwell (scenic design), Emilio Sosa (costume design), Kevin Adams (lighting design), Jessica Paz (sound design), and Luc Verschueren (hair and wig design). The production has music supervision and arrangements by Sonny Paladino, incidental music and dance music arrangements by Brian Usifer, vocal design by AnnMarie Milazzo, and orchestrations by Bob Gaudio, Paladino, and Usifer.