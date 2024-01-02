Alyse Alan Louis, Will Connolly, Jason Gotay to Star in New Off-Broadway Musical Teeth

Full casting has been announced for Anna K. Jacobs and Michael R. Jackson’s new musical Teeth, running February 21-March 31 at Playwrights Horizons.

Based on the 2007 film by Michael Lichtenstein, Teeth is a horror musical revenge fantasy about a Christian teenager whose vagina bites the penises off men who try to take advantage of her. Sarah Benson directs, with Raja Feather Kelly serving as choreographer.

Alyse Alan Louis will head the company as Dawn, alongside Will Connolly as Brad, Jason Gotay as Tobey, Jared Loftin as Ryan, Courtney Bassett as Promise Keeper Girl Becky, Phoenix Best as Promise Keeper Girl Fiona, Jenna Rose Husli as Promise Keeper Girl Trisha, Lexi Rhoades as Promise Keeper Girl Rachael, Wren Riveras as Promise Keeper Girl STephanie, and Helen J. Shen as Promise Keeper Girl Keke.

The production will have sets by Adam Rigg, costumes by Enver Chakartash, lighting by Jane Cox and Stacey Derosier, orchestrations by Kris Kukul, special effects by Jeremy Chernick, music supervision by Julie McBride, music contracting by Kristy Norter, intimacy direction by Crista Marie Jackson, and fight direction by Robert Westley.