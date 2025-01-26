A Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Musical Sets Broadway Closing

A Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Musical will end its Broadway run on Sunday, February 23 after a total of 151 performances, inclusive of 31 previews. The show has been running since October at Studio 54.

James Monroe Iglehart lead the cast as Armstrong, alongside Darlesia Cearcy as Lucille Wilson, Dionne Figgins as Daisy Parker, Kim Exum as Alpha Smith, and Jennie Harney-Fleming as Lil Hardin. James T. Lane plays Armstrong at certain performances.

The 26-member cast features Trista Dollison as standby for the roles of Daisy Parker, Lil Hardin, Alpha Smith and Lucille Wilson; DeWitt Fleming, Jr. as Lincoln Perry; Jason Forbach as Crooner & Others; Gavin Gregory as King Joe Oliver; and Jimmy Smagula as Joe Glaser. The ensemble includes Brandon L. Armstrong, Wesley Barnes, Willie Clyde Beaton II, Ronnie S. Bowman, Jr., Eean S. Cochran, Kate Louissaint, Matt Magnusson, Jodeci Milhouse, Alysha Morgan, Khadijah Rolle, Tally Sessions, Brett Sturgis, Renell Taylor, Meridien Terrell, and Dori Waymer.

The show features a book by Aurin Squire and a score comprising songs made famous by Armstrong, including “I Can’t Give You Anything But Love,” “What a Wonderful World,” and “When You’re Smiling.” The show is directed by Christopher Renshaw, who conceived it with Andrew Delaplaine. James Monroe Iglehart and Christina Sajous are codirectors.

Choreography and musical staging is by Rickey Tripp. Tap choreography is by DeWitt Fleming Jr. Orchestrations and arrangements are by Branford Marsalis. Music Supervision, vocal and incidental arrangements, and additional orchestrations are by Daryl Waters. Dance arrangements are by Zane Mark. Music direction is by Darryl G. Ivey. Scenic and video designers are Adam Koch and Steven Royal. Toni-Leslie James is costume designer. Cory Pattak is lighting designer. Kai Harada is sound designer. Hair and wigs are by Matthew Armentrout. Kali Taylor designed makeup. Lilian Sun is the props designer.