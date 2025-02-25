59E59 Theaters Announces Shows for Brits Off Broadway 2025

The annual festival celebrates independent British theater and this year’s edition will include eight shows.

59E59 Theaters has announced its Brits Off Broadway season, the annual festival that celebrates the best of independent British theater. This year’s edition of Brits Off Broadway will run April 22-June 29 and include eight shows from UK writers and producers across all three of 59E59 Theaters’ stages.

The Last Laugh, presented by Evolution Productions and Jamie Wilson Productions, just started a West End run and will run at Brits Off Broadway April 22-May 25. Written and directed by Paul Hendy and starring Damian Williams, Bob Golding, and Simon Cartwright, the play imagines a meeting between British comedy legends Tommy Cooper, Eric Morecambe, and Bob Monkhouse.

Other shows in the lineup include Pride & Prejudice and Kafka. Click here for a complete list of shows.