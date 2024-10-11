5 Facts About Sunset Boulevard Before You See the New Broadway Revival

Nicole Scherzinger is currently making her Broadway debut in the iconic role of Norma Desmond in Sunset Boulevard.

Andrew Lloyd Webber, Don Black, and Christopher Hampton’s musical (based on the Billy Wilder film) about a faded film star who finds herself in a toxic affair with a young screenwriter has seen star turns of many performers – including Patti LuPone, Glenn Close, Betty Buckley, Elaine Paige, and more.

But the drama hasn’t always been kept to the stage and Sunset Boulevard has a cloudy past.

In celebration of the new revival, check out these five facts about the musical and impress your friends before the official opening.