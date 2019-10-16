Watch Clips From New Jesus Christ Superstar Tour

Video has been released from the ongoing 50th anniversary tour of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice's Jesus Christ Superstar. Check it out below:

The cast is led by Aaron LaVigne (Spider-Man Turn Off the Dark) in the role of Jesus alongside James Delisco Beeks (Kinky Boots) as Judas, Jenna Rubaii (Groundhog Day) as Mary, and Alvin Crawford (The Lion King) as Caiaphas.

The ensemble also includes Tommy Sherlock (Pilate), Tyce Green (Annas), Eric A. Lewis (Simon), Paul Louis Lessard (Herod), Tommy McDowell (Peter), along with David André, Sara Andreas, Wesley J. Barnes, Brian Golub, Brittany Rose Hammond, Garfield Hammonds, Keirsten Nicole Hodgens, Sheila Jones, Rebecca Kritzer, Jacob Lacopo, Charles McCall, Danny McHugh, Pepe Nufrio, Sarah Parker, Erick Patrick, SandyRedd, Jasmine Schmenk, Neil Totton, and Chelsea Williams.

The North American tour is directed by Timothy Sheader and choreographed by Drew McOnie, with set and costume design by Tom Scutt, music supervision by Tom Deering, lighting design by Lee Curran, and co-sound design by Keith Caggiano and Nick Lidster.

Jesus Christ Superstar is set against the backdrop of an extraordinary series of events during the final weeks in the life of Jesus Christ, as seen through the eyes of Judas. Reflecting the rock roots that defined a generation, the legendary score includes "I Don't Know How to Love Him," "Gethsemane," and "Superstar."

Winner of the 2017 Olivier Award for Best Musical Revival, the production teched in Syracuse, New York, and then officially launched at Austin's Bass Concert Hall. It will visit over 30 cities including Los Angeles; Denver; Nashville, Tennessee; Dallas; and Chicago.