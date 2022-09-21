The Prom Set to Open at the White Plains Performing Arts Center

The White Plains Performing Arts Center has announced casting for its upcoming production of The Prom, running from October 7-23.

Nominated for seven Tony Awards and the Drama Desk Award winner for Outstanding Musical, The Prom is a musical comedy about four big Broadway stars on a mission to change the world and the love they discover that unites them all. When they hear that trouble is brewing around a small-town prom, they know that it's time to put a spotlight on the issue, and themselves.

The cast will feature Broadway veterans Janine LaManna (The Drowsy Chaperone) as Dee Dee Allen and Felicia Finley (The Wedding Singer) as Angie, along with Keith Schneider as Barry, Nathan Cockroft as Trent, Emily Royer as Alyssa, and Megan Colton as Emma.

Rounding out the ensemble are Alex Agard, Eriel Milan Brown, Tim Canali, Liz Davis, Timothy Matthew Flores, Travis Flynt, Collin Hancock, Jordana Kagan, Quincy Lawson, Paulette Oliva, Leah Platt, Taylor Joseph Rivera, Mark Saunders, Daniella Tamasi, and Jake Urban.

Based on an original concept by Jack Viertel, The Prom features a book and lyrics by Chad Beguelin, book by Bob Martin, and music by Matthew Sklar. The White Plains production is directed by Frank Portanova with music direction by Stephen Ferri and choreography by Lexie Fennell Frare.