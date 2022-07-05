Museum of Arts and Design to Present Solo Exhibit Dedicated to Costumes of Machine Dazzle

The Museum of Arts and Design will present a solo exhibition dedicated to the work of theatrical designer Machine Dazzle, on view September 10-February 19.

Queer Maximalism x Machine Dazzle will bring together more than 80 of the artist's creations for stage, spectacles, and street theater, as well as material samples, ephemera, photography, and video. The exhibition will chart Machine Dazzle's evolution from closeted suburbanite Matthew Flower into the queer experimental theater genius.

On display over two floors of the museum will be Machine Dazzle's costumes for performers like Justin Vivian Bond, the Dazzle Dancers, Julie Atals Muz, and more, culminating in the two dozen works he created for himself and Taylor Mac in Mac's Pultizer finalist 24-Decade History of Popular Music. Machine Dazzle was nominated for a Drama Desk Award earlier this year for Mac's The Hang.