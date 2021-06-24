Heath Saunders and Julie Benko to Lead Outdoor Production of Once

Broadway vets Heath Saunders and Julie Benko will star in the musical Once at the Hangar Theatre in Ithaca, New York, running July 1-17 on the company's outdoor mainstage. Artistic director Shirley Serotsky will stage the production.

Saunders and Benko will take on the roles of Guy and Girl, alongside Linda Baird as Reza, Chris "Red" Blisset as Bank Manager, David Corlew as Eamon, Trevor Lindley Craft as Svec, Nicole D'Angelo as Ex-Girlfriend, Evan Harrington as Billy, Heidi Hayes as Baruska, Chibueze Ihuoma as Andrej, Craig MacDonald as Da, Tony Moreno as Emcee, and Kestrel Lavine and Olive Haynes as Ivonka.

With music and lyrics by Glen Hansard and Markéta Irglová, and a book by Enda Walsh, Once is adapted from the 2007 Oscar-winning film of the same title and tells the story of Guy, an Irish musician who finds new inspiration when he meets Girl, a Czech woman who helps him discover his songs.