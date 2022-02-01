Grease Musical TV Series Rise of the Pink Ladies Announces Cast

Casting for the musical prequel series Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies has been unveiled.

The series, set four years before John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John's Danny and Sandy have their iconic summer night, spins off from the plot of Grease to explain the rise in prominence of the iconic, fluorescent jacketed Pink Ladies. It will feature 10 episodes of Rydell High-based humor.

Atypical's Annabel Oakes is showrunner for the series. With music by Justin Tranter, who has worked with the likes of Dua Lipa and Lady Gaga, the show has started filming with the aim of being released later this year via Paramount Plus.

It will star Marisa Davila as Jane, Cheyenne Isabel Wellsas as Olivia, Ari Notartomaso as Cynthia, Tricia Fukuhara as Nancy, Shanel Bailey as Hazel, and Ozark's Madison Thompson as Susan. It also features Jonathan Nieves as Richie, Jason Schmidt as Buddy, Maxwell Whittington-Cooper as Wally, and Jackie Hoffman as Assistant Principal McGee.

Grease is heading for London's Dominion Theatre later this year.