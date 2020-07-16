Alice Ripley, Kate Baldwin, and More Set for Forestburgh Playhouse Outdoor Concert Series

The Forestburgh Playhouse in the Catskills will present a summer series of Broadway concerts outdoors in compliance with local social distancing measures.

The 75 and Thrive Broadway Concert Series will welcome Broadway vets Kyle Taylor Parker (Kinky Boots) on July 18, Nicholas King (Hollywood Arms) on July 24, Tom Hewitt (Amazing Grace) and Edward Staudenmayer (Phantom of the Opera) on July 25, Kate Baldwin (Hello, Dolly!) on August 1, Morgan James (Godspell) on August 8, and Alice Ripley (Next to Normal) on August 22.

According to the theater, "All attendees will be able to relax and enjoy the magic of live entertainment and share the experience of a lifetime responsibly and safely with social distancing measures enforced. The shows will take place in the theater's award-winning gardens with tent and lawn seating available along with an outdoor bar. Picnic baskets packed with tasty food and refreshing cocktails will be available for pre-order. Ticket holders will receive guidelines and protocols prior to arrival and will be seated in comfortable, socially distanced locations. All events will start at 7:30pm and will last one hour, without intermission. Restrooms will be available and a restroom attendant will be present to ensure proper adherence to safety protocols."